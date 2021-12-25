Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

VYGVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of VYGVF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

