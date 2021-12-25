Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Up 2.9%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41. 2,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $972.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wabash National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its position in Wabash National by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.