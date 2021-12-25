Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,988. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.