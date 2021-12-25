Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 367 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.