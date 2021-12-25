Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Waters by 65.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Waters by 33.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $361.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.18. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $243.03 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.