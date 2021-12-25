Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,656 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

