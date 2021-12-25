Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

