Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,696 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 281,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,963.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.