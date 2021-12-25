WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

WDFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $245.04 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

