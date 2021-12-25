Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

