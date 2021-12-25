Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 590,809 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 257,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,222,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

