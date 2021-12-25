Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.98 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

