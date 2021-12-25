Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.25 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

