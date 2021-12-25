Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.39 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

