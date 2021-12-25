Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after buying an additional 146,607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34.

