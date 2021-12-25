Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,890 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $134,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

