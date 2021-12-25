Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.28). Approximately 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 312,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.85. The stock has a market cap of £39.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.