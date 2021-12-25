West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $69,694,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,885,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $382.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.