Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

