Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,098 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.14% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $22,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.31 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

