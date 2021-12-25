Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

