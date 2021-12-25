Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum’s core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. Last year, Whiting Petroleum came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. However, as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while a legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline casts a pall over Whiting Petroleum. Moreover, its hedge position appears more unfavorable with rising oil prices. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

