Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,310 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $18,679,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 118.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 326,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

