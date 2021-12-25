Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

