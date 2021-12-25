Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

