Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

