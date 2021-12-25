Whittier Trust Co. Takes $71,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 447 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after buying an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,675,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InMode by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get InMode alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.