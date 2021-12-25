William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $2,143,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CERT opened at $29.37 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.