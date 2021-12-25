WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 793 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

