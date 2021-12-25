WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Accolade were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.83. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

