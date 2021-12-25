WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 28,217 Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $105,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ferro by 962.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ferro by 2,141.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $38,033,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $32,610,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

FOE stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.47. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.