WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vroom were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.