WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEP opened at $82.88 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

