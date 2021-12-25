WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 34,204 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,204 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after acquiring an additional 357,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,638,000 after buying an additional 560,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

ESI stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.