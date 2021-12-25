Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,444.56

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,444.56 ($58.72) and traded as low as GBX 4,210 ($55.62). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,210 ($55.62), with a volume of 86,160 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($62.10) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($62.10) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($76.63) to GBX 4,960 ($65.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($68.70) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($85.22) to GBX 5,800 ($76.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,115.73 ($67.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,444.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,728.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($602,589.51).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

