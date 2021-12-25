Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

