YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $106,367.95 and approximately $15.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,695.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.20 or 0.08074062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00314848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.66 or 0.00902754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00075332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.49 or 0.00419144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00253488 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.