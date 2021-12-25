Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $152,083.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

