Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

YUMC stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. Yum China has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

