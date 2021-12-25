Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

