Zachary Nelson Sells 14,063 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FRSH opened at $27.94 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

