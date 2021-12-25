Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocuphire Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. 216,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

