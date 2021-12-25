Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $35.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.01 million and the lowest is $35.30 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $141.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

