Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report sales of $19.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.97 million to $19.60 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $16.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $77.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $115,641. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Aspen Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 424,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,302. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.