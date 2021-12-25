Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
