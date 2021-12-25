Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.12. 243,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.