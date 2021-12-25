Zacks: Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 1,167,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,081. The firm has a market cap of $555.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.