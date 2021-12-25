Zacks: Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Livent posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,671. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

