Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 140.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus stock remained flat at $$5.40 on Monday. 64,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.