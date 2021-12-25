Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.85. Timken posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

NYSE:TKR opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Timken by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Timken by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

